InsurTech Futures: London's future as InsurTech hub threatened by Brexit

Experts urge insurance sector to collaborate with InsurTech start-ups to attract talent to the UK market.

The UK insurance sector is “underplaying its opportunity to be the hub for InsurTech”, according to Wrisk co-founder Niall Barton.

At an All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services meeting in London on 6 March, the former Oxygen group CEO stated that Brexit was an underlying issue for InsurTech.

“It leads to the question of whether London is the future centre of InsurTech,” Barton continued.

Meanwhile Oke Eleazu, chief operating officer at Bought By Many, added: “We need to encourage InsurTechs to come here to be the hub of the world. If they think the UK is the hub they will come.”

Talent

Experts at the meeting agreed that attracting talent to the UK InsurTech sector was important.

Owen Morris, managing director at Aviva Quantum, highlighted that bringing together insurance knowledge with start-ups in Aviva’s digital garages had been successful.

“In terms of talent it’s enormously useful to partner with start-ups and there is a real appetite from them,” Morris continued.

He explained that Aviva, with the aim of being “a 331-year-old disruptor”, was working with start-ups on a number of initiatives, adding that innovation had now moved into prevention and how to stop claims from happening in the first place.

“As a large corporate we had to figure out how to work with start-ups, which is why we created our digital garages,” Morris added. “We needed to think about the culture of start-ups.”

Collaboration

Barton also urged incumbent insurers and brokers to collaborate with InsurTech start-ups, adding that partnerships are a “win-win for the industry”.

However, he added that in his experience “trying to get incumbents to engage with something different has been challenging”.

Barton concluded that changing customer expectations combined with the advances of challenger banks meant “insurance is the last area to make big progress” in technology.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has also urged brokers to work with InsurTech firms, after it conducted a survey where almost 40% of brokers said that the broking sector has not embraced technology-based innovation well.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.