BGL targeting 200 apprentices for new academy

Recruits to range from school leavers to degree holders.

BGL Group has launched the BGL Academy as it targets creating 200 apprenticeship roles in the next year.

According to the firm, which owns Comparethemarket and brokers Budget and Dial Direct, roles at the academy will take in its existing graduate programme and established Business Pathway programme.

BGL detailed that the academy will offer opportunities from foundation level apprenticeships which are available for those with qualifications up to GCSE level, through to advanced and higher level apprenticeships for people with A-levels and degrees.

Roles

The programme will work across a range of different roles including data, digital, tech, customer service, finance, HR and pricing.

As well as training, apprentices will have a mentor in their business area to support them during their first six months.

Matthew Donaldson, chief executive officer, BGL Group commented: “The launch of the BGL Academy is a great example of our commitment to people development and our aim of making BGL a great place to work.

“The academy will play to the strength of our data, digital, brand and marketing capabilities and will allow us to share our expertise in these areas with talented people to develop the industry professionals of the future.”

