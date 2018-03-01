Clear buys Genavco Insurance

Broker now handles over £115m in premiums.

Clear Insurance Management has bought broker Genavco Insurance for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal is Clear’s 23rd since it was established in 2001 and the broker stated that it now handles over £115m in premiums.

It bought Robert Alexander late last month and MPW Insurance Brokers a year ago.

Team

Genavco, which also offers Lloyd’s broking and risk management services, was established in 1966 and specialises in property owners.

Following the deal the 16 strong Genavco team will join managing director David Meur at Clear’s offices in the City of London.

Clear now has over 200 employees across five locations and specialises in property and construction, high net worth and professional and financial risks.

Last week Clear confirmed that it had appointed Fenchurch Advisory to help with its previously announced target of doubling to £40m of revenue by 2022.

However, chief executive officer Howard Lickens stated there was no “for sale” sign up at the broker.

Vision

Commenting on the latest acquisition, Lickens said: “Genavco are a great addition to the Clear family.

“David and his team have a long standing tradition of providing clients a value based broking capability.

“They will certainly enhance our proposition particularly in the property owners market.”

Meur added: “We considered several potential buyers of the business but Clear was the outstanding choice for our staff and clients.

“Howard and his team have a great reputation in the market with a clear vision for the future which we want to be part of.”

