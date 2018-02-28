Pre-tax profit up 35% at JLT in 2017

Revenues also rise as the broker posts its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) has posted a 35% rise in pre-tax profit to £181.6m for the year ended 31 December 2017 (2016: £134.9m).

In addition the broker’s total revenue grew by 10% in 2017 to £1.39bn, compared to £1.26bn in the preceding year.

Looking at the different divisions, the figures revealed that revenue in its risk and insurance unit rose by 11% to £1.07bn (2016: £960.9m). Within the specialty businesses revenue ticked up to £848.7m (2016: £765.3m).

JLT further reported a 19% increase in trading profit in its risk and insurance division to £155.5m in 2017, compared to £126.1m in 2016.

The broker said that its 2017 results had been driven by “strong client retention and new business” in most divisions.

Strategy

Dominic Burke, group chief executive, commented: “2017 was an important year for the JLT Group.

“The decisions we took during the year and the strategic developments we have initiated will, I believe, mark the start of a new chapter in the growth of JLT.”

According to the broker its 2016 results were impacted by “significant exceptional costs”, including £21.1m of net costs for a litigation settlement after it closed a court case with Willis in April.

The broker noted that its 2016 results had also been slightly impacted by its majority stake sale of Thistle at the end of 2016.

Referring to 2017 figures, it stated: “After adjusting for the disposal of Thistle, which produced £20.0m of revenue and a loss of £3.6m, at the end of 2016, this represented revenue growth of 7%, of which 4% was organic.”

