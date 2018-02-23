Seventeen expands in Scotland with two deals

Move follows the broker's purchase of Rupert Burgoyne earlier this week.

Seventeen Group has bought Scottish brokers Complete Insurance Solutions and Total Insurance Services for undisclosed sums.

The two firms will be integrated into James Hallam, which is part of Seventeen.

The business confirmed that all staff are remaining with the companies and will continue to operate out of their existing premises.

The move follows on from the news earlier this week that Seventeen had bought East Sussex-based broker Rupert Burgoyne, which will also be integrated into James Hallam.

Scotland

In Scotland James Hallam has previously bought Annandale Insurance Brokers and Westscott Insurance Brokers.

Paul Anscombe, chief executive officer of Seventeen Group, commented: “We are really pleased to be strengthening our team in Dumfries which is headed up by John Dougherty.

“The teams will be a great addition to the Seventeen Group.”

