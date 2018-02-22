Swinton puts 268 people at risk of redundancy

Broker to close 40 of its branches in latest restructure.

Swinton Insurance is closing 40 of its branches in a move that puts 268 people at risk of redundancy.

This follows on from the broker’s restructure last year which put 900 roles at risk and 84 branches under review.

Those branch changes were in addition to the 130 closures announced in February 2016.

According to a spokesman for Swinton after the latest round of changes the firm will have 59 branches and 1,600 staff remaining.

He advised that the closures were down to changing customer behaviour with more consumers moving online and that less than 10% of Swinton’s policies were being bought in branch offices.

At the time of its restructure last year brokers stated that the move was a sign of a changing market.

Swinton has previously stated it was reshaping its distribution model and investing in digital capabilities.

At an event in September last year Swinton chief executive Gilles Normand said that the broker was targeting becoming the largest digital broker in the UK within the next two years.

A spokesperson for Swinton said: “Our distribution model continues to evolve so that we meet the changing needs of our customers in an effective and efficient way.

“While these changes are always difficult for colleagues, especially those who are directly impacted by the proposals, they are vital if we are to remain competitive in a challenging insurance market.

“At the same time, we continue to invest in the business. This includes a £35m investment in the successful introduction of a new IT system to enhance our digital capabilities, and an increased marketing spend this year to £20m to improve our brand awareness.”

