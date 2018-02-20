Biba reveals extra IPT spending

Trade body confirms extra £700m raised from 2016 IPT rise has boosted flood defences in Calder Valley, Leeds, York and Cumbria.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) executive director Graeme Trudgill has told Insurance Age that money from the March 2016 insurance premium tax (IPT) rise has provided an additional £700m for flood resilience.

In the 2016 Spring Budget statement, when the IPT increased from 9.5% to 10%, then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne stated that the extra £700m raised by the tax rise would go towards those affected by flooding.

A year later Trudgill said that the money had provided extra funding for the Environment Agency and was being used for specific projects relating to flood defence.

However, at the time he stated that Biba had not seen a breakdown in writing of where the money had gone.

Boost

Trudgill has now confirmed that the government has told the trade body that the extra 0.5% of IPT has been used to better protect homes in Calder Valley, Leeds, York and Cumbria from flooding.

Trudgill commented: “The 0.5% increase in IPT in the March 2016 Budget boosted flood defence and resilience spending by more than £700 million over the Spending Review period.

“This assisted new schemes in Calder Valley, Leeds, York and Cumbria to better protect 5,000 homes from flooding.”

