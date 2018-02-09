Biba repeats call for separate FSCS levy pot for brokers

The ABI has also responded to the FCA's consultation on the levy, arguing that insurers should not have to pay for "adviser failures".

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has reiterated its call for a separate Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) pot for brokers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) closed its latest consultation into the FSCS fees paid for by financial firms last week.

The regulator made a number of proposals following the initial consultation process, which was opened in December 2016.

In January this year the FSCS predicted it will charge brokers £23m for 2018/19 a 28% increase on the £18m fee in 2017/18.

David Sparkes, Biba head of compliance and training, told Insurance Age that the trade body had submitted a response to the latest consultation, adding that this part of the proposals looked at aligning the financial year and the FSCS levy year.

“This makes perfect sense to us because most of the FCA fees are calculated in April and bringing the FSCS year in line and making their levy year start in April gives you more of a stable idea of what budgeting you need to do for your fees,” he said.

ABI

Meanwhile, the Association for British Insurers (ABI), which has previously hit out at FSCS fee proposals, has also sent in a response to the consultation, stating that the trade body “continues to resist strongly the FCA’s proposal that insurers pay for adviser failures”.

Andrew Carpenter, policy adviser, financial regulation and taxation at the ABI, commented: “In our response to the FCA’s latest consultation on FSCS funding, we call instead for the FCA to do more to reduce the incidence of these failures.

“The FCA’s own recent research shows how common unsuitable advice is, and advice which the FCA is not sure is suitable. We support the FCA giving priority to enhancing its monitoring and supervision of advisers.”

Carpenter further argued that the FCA’s own data showed that “80% of claims it has met recently have related to unregulated investments, and yet insurers cannot issue unregulated products”.

He continued: “It therefore defies logic to suggest that insurers foot 25% of the FSCS bill. The FCA needs to maintain the right balance.

“The fundamental principle of FSCS funding is that those responsible for the failures are the ones who pay.”

Brokers

Responding to the ABI’s comment that insurers shouldn’t have to pay for “adviser failures”, Sparkes admitted: “I can see where they are coming from.

“We’ve been calling for insurance brokers to be put in a separate pot from credit intermediaries and the likes for a long time because we were never involved in the sale of PPI.”

He continued: “But you can see why the FCA has done that because there’s an alignment with the European legislation around product oversight and governance saying you need to take the responsibility for what channels you distribute your products through.”

Sparkes added that Biba had made this point when the original consultation was open and that the FCA had said that the “pots wouldn’t be viable if they were smaller sizes”.

However, he stated that Biba had conducted its own research and disagreed with this argument from the regulator.

Insisting that the current approach to the FSCS levy was unfair to brokers, Sparkes concluded: “We would have liked seeing our own pot but that hasn’t happened so we will still keep discussions with the FSCS about a fairer funding model for us.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.