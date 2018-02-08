InsurTech Futures: Start-up Zoe looks to replace brokers with AI

Former Aviva man aims to build an AI driven broker able to give "better advice than the human broker" following £400,000 funding round.

InsurTech start-up Zoe has launched with the aim to become an artificial intelligence (AI) driven insurance broker, Insurance Age can reveal.

The start-up stated that it has raised £400,000 in seed round funding, led by industry angel investors and start-up incubation studio System-Two.

According to the business Zoe will help consumers manage all their insurance needs through an AI driven personal insurance assistant and mobile app.

The business was founded by former Aviva product manager Damian Cristian and entrepreneur Mark Bjornsgaard.

According to the business the new funding will be used for product development, refining the business model and expanding the team.

Brokers

Co-founder and chief executive Damian Cristian told Insurance Age: “Dealing with insurance is confusing and time consuming and a lot of people don’t understand what they are buying and what their policy covers – they just make decisions based on price.”

He explained that the starting point for the new technology was to help customers find their policies, align them in one place and send notifications before they expire.

However, the company’s long-term plan is to “evolve the tech by working together with brokers building the systems and the technical capability to at some point replace them”.

Cristian said: “Our aim is to build a completely AI driven broker that will be able to give better advice than the human broker because it will be less biased and have access to more information.”

Disruption

He further stated that the banking and retail industries had been “massively disrupted”, but that the insurance industry was falling behind.

“Consumers should get the same service in insurance as they get in other industries,” he noted.

Cristian added: “Having a technical and an insurance background I’m in a position where I should tackle it and bring us a little bit closer.”

Zoe opened today (8 February) and is available to download from the AppStore and Google Play.

The start-up stated that it will soon be available as a chat bot via Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.