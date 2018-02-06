Brokers "resigned" as more SSP problems hit users

SSP customers experience fresh system outages as software house confirms performance issues with its Pure Broking platform.

Brokers have confirmed that they have been experiencing outages and “intermittent issues” with the SSP Pure platform for the past four weeks.

Ian Mantel, director at Manor Insurance Services, explained that he had been unable to access the system for three hours last Friday, adding: “Luckily my staff had manged not to be kicked out, but the system was so slow it was taking them more than twice as long to do anything than it normally would.”

Mantel argued that the software house was not addressing the issues it has had previously, stating: “They’re looking to the future and how SSP is going to be doing this and this but ignoring the main problem that the system is not stable.”

SSP confirmed a major power outage in August 2016, which left 306 brokers unable to work. In addition, brokers experienced further outages a year ago when SSP’s Pure application caused disruption to service users.

Darren Thomas, managing director of Pedalcover described the current situation as a “disaster”, noting that the broker has had ongoing issues with the SSP platform since Christmas.

According to Thomas the system was down for a couple of hours last week and his staff had experienced outages again last night and this morning.

“Last night the system went down about half past six and this morning one or two of our staff are in but not everybody,” he continued.

Thomas further explained that SSP had posted a message about the issues on its communal platform, but pointed out that the software house had been difficult to get hold of, adding: “We’ve tried calling their centre but we don’t get any answers.”

He noted that Pedalcover had been having “intermittent problems” with SSP on a weekly basis and added that the broker was now looking to move to another software provider.

“This is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Thomas stated. “You can’t run a business where half of the staff is not able to work on a weekly basis.”

However, Mantel said he was feeling “resigned to it” and maintained that it was too much of a hassle to move to a different software provider.

He continued: “If it was an open clear easy-to-move market they would be so much tighter on what they offer.”

In addition, a broker who did not wish to be named confirmed to Insurance Age that his firm had also been experiencing problems with the SSP platform, adding it had been having “ongoing performance issues” for the last three to four weeks.

The anonymous broker also criticised the software house for not communicating properly with its brokers.

SSP’s chief executive officer Steve Lathrope said earlier this year that the software house is committed to focusing on investment in service and software for brokers in 2017/18.

However, brokers then argued that SSP’s Pure system was still unreliable more than a year after the outage.

An SSP spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers have been having intermittent performance issues with SSP Pure Broking since yesterday, including slow processing of quotes and transactions.

“We are undertaking remedial maintenance to address these issues, and are working to ensure the resumption of full service as a matter of urgency. We apologise to those affected, and ask them to log and update incidents on the customer portal if they have not already done so.”

