Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 2 February 2018

quiz-speech-bubbles
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

The gang claimed refunds on several car insurance policies.

Profits are up at the consolidator as it looks to make more acquisitions.

The number of cyber-attacks against financial services companies reported to the FCA rose by more than 80% in 2017.

Broker posted a leap in turnover for the year ended 31 July 2017 to £16.9m up from £13.9m in 2016.

Deal includes oversight of FAB network.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: CLIENT MONEY

 

Most read

  1. Up to 400 redundancies from LV/Allianz deal
  2. FSB affinity scheme moves from Towergate after 20 years
  3. InsurTech Futures: Former Aviva director Fraser Edmond sets up broker data sharing platform
  4. News analysis: Full speed ahead for Markerstudy as broker community welcomes buyout
  5. Aston Scott Group reveals final set of results before Lark merger
  6. Gang collared after £95,000 card scam on 1st Central uncovered
  7. Claims job losses due to fewer cases and digitalisation, says Allianz’s Gibson

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: