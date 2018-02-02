Quizzical questions: 2 February 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The gang claimed refunds on several car insurance policies.
Profits are up at the consolidator as it looks to make more acquisitions.
The number of cyber-attacks against financial services companies reported to the FCA rose by more than 80% in 2017.
Broker posted a leap in turnover for the year ended 31 July 2017 to £16.9m up from £13.9m in 2016.
Deal includes oversight of FAB network.
More on Broker
POLL: CLIENT MONEY
Most read
- Up to 400 redundancies from LV/Allianz deal
- FSB affinity scheme moves from Towergate after 20 years
- InsurTech Futures: Former Aviva director Fraser Edmond sets up broker data sharing platform
- News analysis: Full speed ahead for Markerstudy as broker community welcomes buyout
- Aston Scott Group reveals final set of results before Lark merger
- Gang collared after £95,000 card scam on 1st Central uncovered
- Claims job losses due to fewer cases and digitalisation, says Allianz’s Gibson