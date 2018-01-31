Aston Scott Group reveals final set of results before Lark merger

Profits are up at the consolidator as it looks to make more acquisitions.

Aston Scott Group has revealed a rise in turnover to £21.23m for the year ended 30 June 2017, compared to £19.41m in the preceding year.

In addition, the broker’s pre-tax profit rose to £1.90m in 2017 (2016: £1.33m) and its operating profit was £1.89m compared to £1.32m in the prior period.

Overall profit for the financial year increased to £1.60m (2016: £1.16m).

Growth

Group chief executive officer Peter Blanc told Insurance Age that he was “very happy” with the last set of Aston Scott results before its merger with Lark Group, which was revealed at the end of June last year.

“We’ve continued to grow which we are delighted about, with some organic growth but also with the acquisition of Bell & Co up in Derby,” Blanc noted.

He added: “Overall we’re really pleased with the performance because it’s undeniably quite tough market conditions and quite challenging trading and yet we continue to grow organically.”

The CEO explained that the focus was now on completing the Lark merger, the next move being to rebrand to Aston Lark in the summer of 2018.

Acquisitions

According to Blanc the business is on target for next year and he explained there are a number of acquisitions in the pipeline.

“Our plan is to achieve two or three acquisitions each year, but for us it’s all about achieving quality rather than quantity so I don’t care if we do one deal or five.”

He continued. “I want to make sure that the deals we do are the right ones and that we’re finding businesses that really fit with our culture.”

He declined to comment on which businesses the consolidator is currently in talks with, but stated that he hoped the first deal of the year would be completed in February, shortly followed by a second.

“It’s a busy pipeline with lots of activity,” he noted. “There’s a bit of frog kissing going on and hopefully some of them will turn into princes or princesses.”

Blanc has previously stated that the merger has strengthened the firm’s specialisms and he detailed that niche focuses and specialisms were main criteria when it comes to acquisitions, adding: “We’re really keen on businesses that actually add something to the equation.”

However, Blanc highlighted that the top priority for the firm was to achieve organic growth and explained that it was now focusing on cross-selling across the whole Aston Lark business.

Carillion

One of the consolidator’s specialisms is construction and Blanc stated that while the business had not been affected by the recent Carillion collapse it was “keeping a close eye” on the situation.

“We are watching it carefully because we’re concerned about the fall-out across the rest of the construction sector – there could well be other casualties down the track,” he concluded.

