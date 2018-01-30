InsurTech Futures: Former Aviva director Fraser Edmond sets up broker data sharing platform

Start-up targets up to 100 brokers to join the platform in the next year.

InsurTech business Broker Insights has launched and is using broker customer data with the aim to transform commercial insurance distribution.

According to the start-up its data platform combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insurers insight into the UK commercial broker market, bridging the customer information gap between insurers and brokers.

The business was founded by former Aviva broker distribution director Fraser Edmond, who is CEO, former Aviva UK head of broker sales Iain Crole, who is executive vice president, and chief operating officer Sandy Cairnie.

Brokers

The company noted that it is targeting up to 100 brokers to join the platform during the next 12 months.

It further detailed that the platform will enable insurers to identify commercial business opportunities with brokers according to business type, insurance product, premium, renewal date, location and insurer.

According to Broker Insights this will “make the entire regional broker market more visible to insurers” and give brokers access to the best products and services from partner insurers.

In addition, Broker Insights will pay brokers directly to add their customer data to the technology platform and brokers will also receive management insights about their business including risk exposures.

The company has raised seed funding from Scottish technology entrepreneurs Chris van der Kuyl, chairman at 4J Studios, who is also chairman of Broker Insights, and Paddy Burns, CEO of 4J Studios and non-executive director of Broker Insights.

Opportunity

Edmond commented: “Right now there is a huge lost opportunity in commercial insurance distribution.

“There is a real opportunity to modernise the traditional, commercial insurance market by focussing on data analytics and a great user experience.

“This is about bringing our partner insurers and brokers closer together so they trade more effectively and ultimately benefit the UK’s business customers.”

He continued: “Our system gives insurers a sales and marketing capability that hasn’t existed before, broadening their commercial distribution reach to more regional brokers and enabling them to be talking to the right brokers, at the right time and about the right products for the right customers, simply by logging in and searching the system.

“And, as we increase the volume of commercial data in the platform, the richness of that information will allow insurers to develop and build better and more relevant products for broker market customers.”

Knowledge

Chairman Chris van der Kuyl added: “The team brings deep industry sector knowledge, first mover advantage and tons of ambition to a market that needs to embrace technology and big data to drive efficiencies.

“We’re very excited about the prospects for the business and look forward to working closely with the team over the months and years ahead.”

He concluded: “We see scope for the business model to be replicated in other territories and have built international expansion into our strategy and product roadmap from day one.”

