Number of cyber-attacks reported to FCA rose by 80% in 2017

Financial services firms urged to take action after 69 material attacks were declared to the regulator last year.

The number of cyber-attacks against financial services companies reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has risen by more than 80 percent in the last year, according to RSM UK.

A total of 69 material cyber incidents were declared to the FCA in 2017, an increase from 38 in 2016 and 24 in 2015.

These figures were revealed by the FCA’s head of technology, resilience and cyber Robin Jones in a speech at the PIMFA Financial Crime Conference on 25 January 2018.

Regulated financial services companies have to report material cyber incidents to the FCA if they:

lead to a significant loss of data, or the availability or control of IT systems

affect a large number of customers, or

result in unauthorised access to, or malicious software present on, the company’s information and communications systems.

Furthermore, RSM added that the National Cyber Security Centre catalogued over 1,100 reported attacks over the last year, with 590 regarded as significant.

Of these incidents 30 required action by government bodies, a number of which were targeted at financial sector organisations.

Fraud

Jan Hameed, a technology risk assurance director at RSM, said that the increase reflects a drive for greater accountability as well as the growing frequency of attacks.

He commented: “However, the overall numbers of reported incidents do appear to be quite low when you consider that ONS statistics suggest there are about 1.9m incidents of cyber-related fraud each year.

“This either suggests that financial services firms are exceptionally resilient or failing to detect cyber-attacks.”

Hameed added that another possibility could be that some firms are choosing not to report material attacks because they are afraid of reputational damage.

Weaknesses

He continued: “Failure to detect and/or refusing to report incidents is very risky and short-sighted as it is counterproductive to exposing and addressing systemic weaknesses.

“Regulated companies would do well to heed the warning from the FCA on where firms could improve resilience.

“Notably, the FCA argues that boards must assume responsibility for cyber security given the risks to the business, its customers and the wider market. It also advocates for a greater focus on ‘basic hygiene’ – making sure that critical assets including data are identified and that detection of attacks is improved.”

According to Hameed, one of the biggest risks facing financial services companies is complacency.

He concluded: “As the FCA highlights, individuals and criminal groups are developing tools and exploiting vulnerabilities on an industrial scale.

“Financial services firms need to ensure they always stay one step ahead.”

