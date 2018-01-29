Income and Ebitda up at Romero in 2017
Broker says increased consolidation is bringing the company opportunities.
Leeds-headquartered Romero Group has posted group commission and fee income of £11.34m for the year ended 30 April 2017.
This is compared to the £10.25m reported in the preceding year.
The company provided a breakdown of the results with Romero Insurance Brokers delivering an income of £7.8m for 2017 (2016: £7.1m) and Club Insure £3.5m (2016: £3.1m).
Group adjusted Ebitda was £2.72m, up 14 percent from the £2.38m achieved in the previous 12 months.
Organic growth
Romero chairman Justin Romero-Trigo said: “Once more I’m pleased to present another year of consistent organic growth.
“With a number of local competitors selling out we have a great opportunity as the leading independent broker in the North.”
Romero-Trigo further stated that the increased consolidation was bringing the company opportunities “on a daily basis”.
Managing director Simon Mabb added: “By no means has trading been easy in this period but having a strong team on both existing client servicing and new business and our agility to pick up on trends quickly enables us to continue a strong organic growth trajectory.”
Romero has four offices across the North targeting corporate commercial clients. It was established in 1997 and has a GWP of £75m.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Broker
POLL: CLIENT MONEY
Most read
- One Call faces £4.6m hit on top of £1m+ FCA fines
- Brokers urged to take action on client money handling after One Call's FCA fine
- One Call responds to huge FCA costs and £4.6m renewal hit
- Optimism plummets among brokers
- Aspen Insurance CEO Stephen Postlewhite exits
- GRP buys agricultural specialist Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers
- Broking profits soar at Gallagher in 2017