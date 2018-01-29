Income and Ebitda up at Romero in 2017

Broker says increased consolidation is bringing the company opportunities.

Leeds-headquartered Romero Group has posted group commission and fee income of £11.34m for the year ended 30 April 2017.

This is compared to the £10.25m reported in the preceding year.

The company provided a breakdown of the results with Romero Insurance Brokers delivering an income of £7.8m for 2017 (2016: £7.1m) and Club Insure £3.5m (2016: £3.1m).

Group adjusted Ebitda was £2.72m, up 14 percent from the £2.38m achieved in the previous 12 months.

Organic growth

Romero chairman Justin Romero-Trigo said: “Once more I’m pleased to present another year of consistent organic growth.

“With a number of local competitors selling out we have a great opportunity as the leading independent broker in the North.”

Romero-Trigo further stated that the increased consolidation was bringing the company opportunities “on a daily basis”.

Managing director Simon Mabb added: “By no means has trading been easy in this period but having a strong team on both existing client servicing and new business and our agility to pick up on trends quickly enables us to continue a strong organic growth trajectory.”

Romero has four offices across the North targeting corporate commercial clients. It was established in 1997 and has a GWP of £75m.

