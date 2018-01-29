GRP buys agricultural specialist Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers

Deal includes oversight of FAB network.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought a majority stake in Lancashire-based agricultural broker Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers (CCIB) for an undisclosed sum.

According to GRP, the deal also includes taking over CCIB’s oversight of the Federation of Agricultural Brokers (FAB), a UK-wide network of agricultural brokers.

GRP’s most recent deals include the County Group and Alan & Thomas Insurance Group.

Specialist

Established in 2007 by founders Debbie Airey and Anne Pickover, CCIB provides commercial and personal lines insurance, specialising in farm, farm fleet, haulage, D&O and environmental liability.

GRP stated that Airey and Pickover also founded FAB in 2014 after identifying that independent agricultural insurance brokers should join together to improve trading terms with large insurance companies. It now has 31 members.

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO Broking, said: “Debbie and Anne have built an excellent business in CCIB, and we look forward to assisting them as they embark on the next stage of the journey.

“They are a dynamic team and we are delighted that they are joining GRP, where we have high expectations of growth for both CCIB and the FAB network.”

Entrepreneurs

He continued: “Debbie and Anne are just the sort of entrepreneurs GRP admires, and we are confident that, under their leadership, CCIB and FAB will continue to thrive and prosper in the agri-insurance sector post Brexit.”

Airey, who is managing director of CCIB, added: “Brexit will bring about huge changes in the farming sector, not least because of the potential reforms to the farm payments system, which require farmers to supplement their income by generating revenue from means other than traditional farming, for example leisure, specialist food production and other rural business activities.

“It will be vital that they get advice from specialist brokers such as CCIB who understand their needs.”

She concluded: “As part of the GRP Group, CCIB will be able to extend the help and support we give our customers, so that they make the most of the new opportunities provided by change in the rural landscape.”

