CoverBuilder launches home hosting insurance

CoverBuilder has launched a new host insurance product for people who let out rooms or properties via home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb, Wimdu and Spareroom.

The specialist broker stated that Home Hosting Insurance is designed to work in conjunction with a standard home insurance policy and covers the policyholder’s property and possessions against risks including damage, theft and vandalism by guests.

It added that the product, which the broker claimed was one of the first of its kind, can be used for any home-sharing platform and with no limits on the number of guest lettings.

CoverBuilder was established in 2014 as a subsidiary of Red Apple Group.

A spokeswoman for the firm told Insurance Age that it will be looking to make products sold through Coverbuilder that are suitable for the intermediary market available to other brokers via Red Apple Group’s intermediary arm.

Rob Rushton, head of CoverBuilder, said: “The fact that so many home owners aren’t covered to the level they expect by their existing policy shows the vital need for this cover.

“People naturally expect things like damage and theft to be covered but in reality this is often not the case. The launch of our new product means it is simple and cost–effective to secure this cover.”

According to Rushton the insurance industry has found it difficult to understand which type of policy home-sharing insurance and its liabilities fall into.

He concluded: “The result has been neither standard home insurance nor landlord insurance policies have adequately addressed the requirements. This means homeowners have had to compromise on the cover they are able to purchase.”

