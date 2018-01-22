Covéa launches InsureTrek 2018 to raise money for Alzheimer's Society

Covéa Insurance today laid down the gauntlet to brokers to take part in an initiative to raise at least £75,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society as part of the Insurance United Against Dementia campaign.

InsureTrek 2018 will see Simon Cooter, the commercial lines and high net worth director at Covéa, recruiting colleagues and friends across the industry to take part in the ‘Mont Blanc Massif Trek’ in September.

The IUAD initiative was formally launched in early 2017 and calls on the insurance industry to unite to raise £10m for dementia research.

Cooter said: “When I heard [QBE’s] Chris Wallace (the chair of IUAD) speak at the British Insurance Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in July (about the work of Alzheimer’s Society), it struck a real personal chord.

“Unfortunately, each and every one of us is likely to experience dementia - through a parent, sibling, friend, colleague or spouse.

“In my case, it was particularly close to home, both my father-in-law and my own dad were affected by forms of dementia in the latter stages of their lives.

“So when Chris talked about the aims of IUAD, I knew straight away that I wanted to help and messaged him there and then.”

Cooter added: “Collectively we can achieve so much more than we can individually, it’s fantastic to see the industry uniting for the greater good.

“As for Covéa Insurance, ‘Giving something back’ is an ethos that underpins our culture and supporting IUAD seems the right thing to do to complement the fantastic charitable causes we already support through our internal activities.”

Brokers can donate now through the IUAD site.