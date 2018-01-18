Marsh accused of trying to squash Marshmallow name by InsurTech start up

Company planning to launch with motor insurance in 2018.

An InsurTech start-up, Marshmallow, has claimed that global broking giant Marsh has tried to block its name.

According to the firm The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) is now mediating on the matter and could come to a conclusion as soon as the end of January.

The London-based start-up was founded in early 2017 by twin brothers Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham.

It has a target market of people who have moved to live in a foreign country and is planning to launch with motor insurance this year.

In a statement the brothers confirmed that if the IPO rules against them they will consider taking the case to court.

Case

Describing the case as a “David v Goliath” dispute the brothers listed that the business was notified of the trademark infringement claim after they came up with the idea in 2016 and registered the name.

Marsh declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

“It’s the principle,” said Oliver Kent-Braham.

“There is a huge amount of InsurTech innovation in the UK at the moment. We believe that this is a good thing for consumers and should be supported not stifled by large incumbents like Marsh.”

He added: “Unfortunately, in this instance, a huge global company is trying to use their wealth and resources to squash us. Marsh and Marshmallow are very different names, both visually, orally and conceptually, and we would have been doing ourselves and other start-ups a disservice if we didn’t stand up for ourselves.”

Logo dispute

This is not the first row of its kind in the insurance sector.

In February 2017 Insurance Age revealed a logo dispute involving InsurTech start-up Brolly.

The US insurer Travelers confirmed it had threatened legal action over its umbrella logo.

This resulted in a campaign to crowdsource a new logo for Brolly and the broker later revealed a new look for the brand.

