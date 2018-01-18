Erskine Murray buys Essex-based Asciak Holdaway Merritt

Broker says purchase will enhance its professional indemnity insurance offering.

Erskine Murray has bought Essex-based brokerage Asciak Holdaway Merritt (AHM) for an undisclosed sum.

This is the independent broker’s second deal in the last six months and follows the purchase of Cheshire-based Offley Insurance Services in October 2017.

Erskine Murray chief executive officer Tom Bartleet noted that the new deal would “significantly enhance” the broker’s capabilities within the London region as well as the professional indemnity insurance sector.

Brand

Bartlett commented: “As we continue to grow in the right way, both organically and via targeted acquisitions activity, we continue to develop our service offering to ensure we are in the best position to serve our clients.”

Meanwhile Alan Wheeler, commercial director at Erskine Murray, stated that AHM has over 20 years’ experience in the professional indemnity insurance, adding that the broker would, for the short term, retain its brand under the Erskine Murray umbrella.

In addition, Richard Holdaway, previously director of AHM, will be continuing on in the business and also join the commercial board of Erskine Murray as head of professional indemnity.

Vision

Wheeler said: “Our vision has always been to actively seek sound local businesses who share our ethos for excellent client services within the local community and beyond.

“Asciak Holdaway Merritt share this passion and hence they are the perfect fit for us.

“Our aim is not to change the business but to simply enhance the range of products and services available to their current loyal client base.”

