The Blog Spot: An alternative broker manifesto - my 2018 pettifogging petition

On Monday 22 January the British Insurance Brokers’ Association publishes its annual Manifesto which I am sure will be full of lots of worthy and relevant issues it will be seeking to address in 2018 and beyond.

I predict it will touch everything from regulation to legislation to ease of doing business.

As I await the unveiling at the annual Parliamentary Reception, I got to thinking about doing my own Manifesto.

It is one that will not be unveiled in front of the great and good of the market and politicians; but in its favour it has been conceived over a glass of wine in my home surrounded by toys and the remains of a takeaway.

I can proudly declare that it is a Manifesto packed full of the trivial and trifling, which, whilst not important for the long term prosperity of the market, would make a difference – in my mind at least – in creating a better broking sector.

Here is The 2018 Pettifogging Petition.

1) Stop the insurer CEO merry-go-round

Already this year we have seen two of the five largest general insurers in the UK decide to either get shot of, or move on, a CEO with all the logic of a trigger happy mid-table football club.

Aviva UK boss Andy Briggs was quick to praise Colm Holmes; noting under his leadership the insurer’s UK general insurance has gone from “strength to strength”, adding: “He has been responsible for driving strong growth in both revenue and profit, as well as achieving high customer satisfaction and developing new insurance products that help our customers manage the risks of everyday life.”

So why ship him off to Canada after only 18 months if he was doing so well? I might have understood it if there had been a “… but …” in there.

But there wasn’t.

As to Axa, they didn’t even give Brendan McCafferty 12 months, before he was shipped out of town with his predecessor Amanda Blanc, saying: “Brendan came in at a tough time with several unexpected issues hitting the insurance industry almost simultaneously but he and the team managed them effectively. He leaves the business in good shape having weathered the storms of 2017.”

Which I read to mean: “Thanks for dealing with the tough stuff, but now things are clearing up there is a taxi outside with your name on it.”

Both companies have reiterated brokers won’t be impacted by these shifts; but what is wrong with a bit of stability?

As such I propose a solution whereby brokers will be given extra commission points depending on the length of the incumbent’s tenure.

So any insurer that has had a CEO for five years or more operates a penalty neutral commission structure; for four years it is one extra commission point, three years, two; and so on until you get five points for under a year.

Crazy? Maybe. But it might lead to less chopping and changing in the boardrooms for no other evident reason than it makes shareholders think they are doing something to help improve their dividend.

2) Please sir, can we have some new consolidator blood

Pick up a copy of Insurance Age ten years ago and what’s the chance that it might have contained stories involving the likes of Peter Cullum and Chris Giles going about their acquisition business.

Roll on a decade and guess what, Cullum [with MVP and GRP] and Giles [with PIB] are still at it. With a supporting cast including Brendan McManus, David Margrett, Mike Bruce etc … that all have been there and bought the t-shirt previously in other guises.

Which begs the question, where are the new bright lights of consolidation? Where are the original M&A models?

Are they being priced out and suffocated by the guys with the experience; and most money?

I suggest they are. Which is why I propose that any consolidator can only do five deals a year.

That way, they have to be more strategic and thoughtful about the acquisitions, and perhaps there will be something left for a new gang in town to come and snap up.

3) Hollywood, “insurance broker” is not a byword for boring

This week sees the release of Liam Neeson’s latest blockbuster in which he has to kick the bejesus out some bad guys to save his family.

Called The Commuter some of the reviews I have read point out that the 65 year old action hero is “an insurance broker”, which is movie short hand for saying he is a “bit dull”. That is until his clan are threatened and he can dig deep into his police training to save the day.

And therein lies the problem.

If you need to quickly establish a character is boring, just give him or her an insurance back story and everything is fine. The viewers will know exactly what his or her personality is supposed to be.

Why? What have insurance brokers done to actors and film directors/producers so as to be the go-to profession to tell the audience someone is a bit of a schmuck and a loser.

Biba, please talk to your US counterparts and let’s stop insuring these films until there is equivalence with other professions.

4) Support your local team

Sorry but the Premier League is dull. Full of over paid, under-performing prima donnas. They couldn’t give a fig about the history of the side they are playing for but are happy to carry on giving 60-65% on the pitch to get the money to fund the purchase of a new sports car at the end of the week.

What has this got to do with insurance broking?

Well, very little to be honest.

Unless you get all nostalgic for a time when players were well paid professionals, but not in a different stratosphere; you did not have to re-mortgage your house to afford a season ticket; and catching your team on telly was a novelty, not a twice weekly phenomenon.

Because, I recommend broking takes a stand against this nonsense and starts sponsoring football teams in tier three, four and even further down the pyramid where the players drive VW Golfs and Ford Fiestas; and where fans might moan just as much as the Arsenal lot. But about real life problems such as the price of Bovril and the fact that Wigan are sniffing around their star defender. Real life problems, rather than missing out on the Champions League for a second year in a row. Oh the horror!!!

And how pray do you do this?

Simple, sponsor a local team.

Can you imagine a Conference South/North where every team has a broker emblazoned on its shirt? To me that would be football/insurance nirvana.

Every time I see an old Dulwich Hamlet shirt emblazoned with HJ Jennings down Champion Hill it warms the cockles of my heart.

5) Transparency is king

Don’t worry, I am not going to get too serious here. But transparency is important.

I would like to know whether the person trying to negotiate my cover thought Transformers: The Last Knight was the best movie of 2017, or shouted for joy when The Darkness reformed.

If so, I will move on to someone I trust better to place my insurance.

Surely a dating agency could come up with an analytical solution to better match potential customers with brokers; which would create a stronger bond between salesperson and consumer to the benefit of all.

And there you have it.

My five point plan for a better broking sector.

And Steve, Graeme and Andy. If I see any of these ideas plagiarised in the 2019 Biba Manifesto. I will tip my hat in respect.

And maybe think you too had a glass or two when writing it.

Jonathan Swift is content director at Insurance Age.