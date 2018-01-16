Insurance Age

Turnover up but profit down at Bruce Stevenson in 2017

CEO Edward Bruce confirms broker is looking to make acquisitions.

Bruce Stevenson has posted a rise in turnover to £6.1m for the year ended 31 August 2017, compared to £5.9m in the preceding year.

However, the Scottish broker also revealed a drop in operating profit to £622,983 in 2017 (2016: £774,460) as well as a decrease in pre-tax profit from £737,562 in 2016 to £605,417 in 2017.

The results, filed at Companies House, also showed that the broker’s profit for the financial year to 31 August 2017 was £471,564, compared to £560,959 in the preceding year.

According to Bruce Stevenson, the broker has also increased its gross written premiums to £30m in the last year, from £29m in the year to 31 August 2016.

Investment
Edward Bruce, chief executive of Bruce Stevenson, told Insurance Age: “We have grown our revenue in the last year, but it’s been down on the double-digit growth we’ve enjoyed for the last three years.

“We have also brought in a number of additional resources and invested in the business for the longer-term and as a result our operating profit is down slightly on prior year.”

According to Bruce the broker has hit the targets that it has previously set out in its five-year plan and is targeting double-digit growth again for the current financial year.

“In our first quarter we are well ahead of that so we’re doing well at the moment,” he added.

Bruce concluded: “We are now focused on further growth with a focus on our core areas of business and potential acquisitions.”

