AllClear sells majority stake to Synova Capital

Travel broker appoints Chris Rolland as CEO and reveals plans to hire 30 new staff.

Specialist travel broker AllClear has sold a majority stake in its business to private equity firm Synova Capital.

The broker stated that founders Mike Rutherford and Chris Wacey will re-invest and remain with the business as non-executive directors.

In addition, the firm has appointed Chris Rolland as chief executive officer as part of the deal.

He has previously worked as CEO of Staysure and CEO of American Express Insurance Services.

Staff

AllClear was established in 2001 and operates in the UK, Ireland and Australia using data to provide travel cover for customers with pre-existing medical conditions who have difficulties getting cover elsewhere.

The broker has £30m of gross written premium and has previously said it is looking to hit £80m of GWP in the next five years.

According to the business, which currently has 100 staff, it is also set to hire a further 30 people to its call centre in Romford in order to “accommodate the increasing growth of the organisation”.

In December 2014, Synova funded the deal which saw Stackhouse Poland’s executive chairman Jeremy Cary, director and head of private clients James Agnew and CEO Tim Johnson complete a management buyout of the high net worth specialist firm.

Products

Mike Rutherford, co-founder of AllClear, said: “Synova has a proven track record for investing in technology, healthcare and financial services sectors, and this new investment will enable us to further develop new products, technological innovations and extended services for the often under-served, seniors market.”

Rolland added: “AllClear’s founding shareholders, Mike Rutherford and Chris Wacey, together with their team, have built an award-winning offering.

“Having amassed two decades of experience and a unique claims database, AllClear has a reputation for delivering excellent long-term underwriting performance and a track record of exceptional customer service.

“We will continue to build on our expertise, rolling-out new products and services which will provide even greater access to travel for those managing all types of conditions.”

Niche

David Menton, a managing partner of Synova and a director of AllClear, continued: “In line with our strategy, Synova continues to target niche businesses in the financial services sector.

“AllClear, which provides specialist cover to over-50’s, has evidenced rapid growth in recent years by offering better access to policies, better cover and market-leading customer service for policy-holders with impaired health.”

He concluded: “We intend to support Chris Rolland and the team as they develop and promote competitive, accessible and inclusive products for an ageing population often managing pre-existing medical conditions.”

