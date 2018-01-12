Towergate sued by founder Peter Cullum

Sister title Post reveals that the case relates to money lost because of allegedly poor financial advice.

Towergate founder Peter Cullum has lodged a financial claim against the consolidator, as reported by Post.

According to the article the case relates to money lost by Cullum as a result of allegedly poor financial advice.

Cullum, who reportedly lodged a claim against Towergate Financial in the Commercial Court in May last year, left Towergate in 2015.

Towergate, now part of the Ardonagh Group, declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

