Stackhouse Poland buys Caprica Healthcare

Purchase more than doubles firm's health insurance broking activities.

Stackhouse Poland has bought Caprica Healthcare for an undisclosed sum.

Blackburn-based Caprica specialises in private medical insurance services to both commercial and private clients.

Stackhouse Poland stated that the acquisition more than doubles the firm’s existing health insurance broking activities.

Caprica was founded in 2008 by partners Peter Shaw and Kath Grimshaw.

Opportunities

Shaw and Grimshaw said in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to have agreed terms with Stackhouse Poland to acquire our business and excited at the opportunities our new partnership brings for the benefit of our clients as we continue to grow the business.

“It was important that we found a successor firm with a similar cultural service ethic and Stackhouse Poland has a fantastic reputation for high service standards so it is a perfect fit for the business moving forward”.

Stackhouse Poland’s executive chairman Jeremy Cary added: “Our strategy continues to be focused on strong organic growth in our chosen sectors and additionally via acquisition of like-minded companies.

“Caprica’s relationship and advice driven approach to their clients fits perfectly with Stackhouse Poland.”

He continued: “We are really looking forward to working with their team and continuing to build our specialist business.”

