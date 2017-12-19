Insurance Age

JM Glendinning opens in Birmingham

birmingham
New branch to specialise in real estate insurance.

JM Glendinning Group has opened a new branch in Birmingham, specialising in real estate insurance, Insurance Age can reveal.

The broker detailed that the new business will provide a “boutique insurance service for developers, investors and contractors” and stated it has also hired Chris Hitch to lead the new office.

Hitch joined JM Glendinning as director from Lockton Real Estate & Construction where he has been leading the Birmingham real estate business since 2012.

Prior to that, Hitch worked for Alexander Forbes and JLT and JM Glendinning noted that he specialises in real estate insurance and niche areas such as rights to light, defective title, restrictive covenant, project specific insurance and investor portfolios. 

JM Glendinning also has offices in Leeds, Scarborough, Newcastle and Sheffield. 

Advice
Hitch commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to introduce and establish the JM Glendinning name in the region as the go-to firm for real estate insurance services.

“I pride myself on giving clients the best advice and work closely with financial and legal teams to ensure that projects move ahead as smoothly as possible.”

He continued: “Working with the team at JM Glendinning will allow me to focus exclusively on my clients and growing the business.”

Well known
JM Glendinning group managing director Nick Houghton added: “Chris has a deep understanding of the property market and is already very well known in the Midlands real estate market.

“Each of our eight group companies have been formed through us handpicking the right recruits and growing a business around them.”

He concluded: “Chris and JM Glendinning Real Estate are welcome additions to our group and we wish them every success.”  

