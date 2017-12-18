Towergate hires former Met boss Lord Bernard Hogan-Howe

Ex-police chief has been working with the broker on employee engagement and thought leadership since October.

Towergate Insurance has confirmed that it is working with Lord Bernard Hogan-Howe.

He is being utilised by the broker for employee engagement as well as thought leadership with clients.

Hogan-Howe was previously the head of London’s Metropolitan Police as Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis from 2011 until retiring this February.

He began his police career in 1979 with South Yorkshire Police and last month took up his seat in the House of Lords having been made a life peer.

Insurance Age understands he has been working with Towergate since October and will continue to do so into the summer of 2018.

Ambitions

A spokeswoman for Towergate said: “We are delighted to be working with Lord Bernard in his capacity as a thought leader in many areas of common interest including risk management and crime prevention.

“Given the shared ambitions of the police and the insurance industry across these subjects, we are genuinely excited about introducing colleagues and clients and to him, to be able to share his stories and knowledge to prompt conversation and to drive customer focused initiatives grounded in his unique experience.”

