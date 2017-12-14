GRP lining up deals with £200m of new funding

Chief operating officer Stephen Ross explains losses for 2017.

Global Risk Partners chief operating officer Stephen Ross has said the company is “pleased” with how it has grown over the past year, following GRP’s latest trading update for 2017.

The company reported increases in Ebitda and gross written premium (GWP) for the year and Ross highlighted that the results were driven by both organic and acquisitive growth.

“We’ve made twelve acquisitions in 2017 including some significant hub businesses, being Marshall Wooldridge and Higos and Greens and then in the last few weeks Alan & Thomas,” Ross told Insurance Age, noting that the company had also made eight spoke acquisitions.

He added: “But we’ve also seen some very strong growth in our underlying businesses across the broking segment – both on the retail and the Lloyd’s side - plus the MGA businesses.”

In addition the company revealed an £11.5m pre-tax loss in its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017.

“That comes down to the way in which we have to account for statutory purchases,” Ross stated.

“We bought Higos in March 2017 so all of the costs associated with that acquisition are in the numbers but only one month of revenue.”

Funding

GRP has also secured £200m of new debt funding from global alternative asset manager Ares Capital Europe and Ross confirmed the money would be used to fund future acquisitions.

“It’s important for us to identify businesses with strong management teams, with strong client portfolios and ones which generate underwriting profitability for the insurer partners and then the other part is driving organic growth within those businesses,” he observed.

According to Ross, the business will also focus on enhancing its product proposition and “improving the outcomes to clients”.

In terms of future acquisitions he noted that the company does not have a set number in mind, but that it already has “quite a strong pipeline”, with hopes to “have some further news” in the first quarter of 2018.

He concluded: “We look forward to 2018 with quite a lot of optimism in terms of continued growth in the business.”

