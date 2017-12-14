GRP reports rising Ebitda and GWP

Consolidator also secures £200m of new funding from Ares Capital Europe to make more deals.

Global Risk Partners has posted a 70% rise in Ebitda from £12m in 2016 to £20.4m in 2017, according to its latest trading update.

The broking firm also reported increases in its gross written premium to £550m in 2017 (2016: £400m) and its income to £76m (2016: £45m).

The business’ financial results to the year ended 31 March 2017, showed 141% growth in turnover to £41.2m, compared to the £17.1m it achieved in the preceding year.

Loss

However, the group also posted a pre-tax loss of £11.5m for the period (2016: £7.0m), which it said was due to the accounting treatment of its financing costs, amortisation of goodwill and central finance and M&A costs.

The consolidator highlighted that it had made twelve acquisitions during 2017, including Marshall Wooldridge, Higos, Greens and Alan & Thomas.

GRP also confirmed that it had secured £200m of new funding from Ares Capital Europe in conjunction with HSBC, which is in addition to its equity capital, which is provided by Penta Capital, chairman Peter Cullum and GRP management.

Transformation

David Margrett, GRP chief executive, said: “This has been a transformational year for GRP, following twelve acquisitions since March.

“We have plenty of firepower for more deals after securing a £200m debt facility from Ares Capital Europe and HSBC, and our very strong pipeline means we remain on track to reach our £1bn GWP target.”

Margrett further stated that GRP’s core focus over the past twelve months had been on building out its regional hub strategy.

According to the CEO the business also has appetite to grow its managing general agent (MGA) division “through acquisition and recruitment”.

Confidence

GRP chairman Peter Cullum added: “We have brought some quality businesses into GRP and delivered strong organic growth, reflected by our excellent results again this year.

“The Ares funding illustrates great confidence in GRP’s highly experienced management by making capital available to accelerate the current strategy.”

He concluded: “We remain fully focused on building a high quality portfolio of growth businesses and delivering value for customers, staff, insurer partners and investors.”

