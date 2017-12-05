Hyperion has "lots of deals in the pipeline", says David Howden

Hyperion CEO says investment by CDPQ will take broker to the "next stage of growth".

David Howden, chief executive officer of Hyperion, has stated that the broking firm is set to make acquisitions and invest in technology, following the investment in the firm by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

CDPQ bought a “significant minority stake” in the business for $400m (£298m), and Howden told Insurance Age that the company would take the broking firm forward alongside General Atlantic, which has invested in the business since 2013.

The CEO explained that the business had “grown massively” since 2013, adding that it “hit the £500m revenue mark” this year.

“We got to this phenomenal milestone but our ambition is even greater and we wanted to find another partner to sit alongside General Atlantic and the employees to help us really take the business to the next stage of growth,” he said.

Howden added: “CDPQ are absolutely fantastic for that. They are a business with over $200bn of assets so they’re an enormous business who understands the insurance market and who culturally fits us very well.”

Partnership

Howden highlighted that the broker had been through a “very selective” process to find a company that wanted to “partner with the employees in driving a business, rather than controlling a business”.

“We weren’t really looking at what I would call your classic private equity houses,” he continued. “We wanted to find someone with long-term capital who embraces a minority shareholding and backing the management and the employees to drive the business.”

Meanwhile Hyperion chief financial officer Oliver Corbett said that CDPQ would end up owning around 25 to 30% of the business.

“CDPQ will offer to acquire some of the existing shares of all Hyperion shareholders and until we know how they respond we can’t give a precise number, but we expect it to be in the range of 25 to 30%,” he explained.

Acquisitions

According to Howden the investment will be used to “provide the right foundation for future growth” for the company both organically and through selective acquisitions.

He added that the broker was also looking to invest in and grow its UK businesses, which are RK Harrison, Howden and Dual.

In addition, the firm is set to invest in technology and digitisation.

“We absolutely see the opportunity now to invest heavily in what will undoubtedly be quite a transformational change in the way that insurance is sold and processed,” Howden noted.

Regarding acquisitions the CEO stated that there were “lots of deals in the pipeline” and that in the UK the firm would be looking for businesses that would build on its existing specialties, adding that both brokers and managing general agents were of interest.

“We are also looking at businesses that culturally fit us, where you have a management team that wants to grow and thrive and have a bit more independence than selling out to an aggregator or a major and there are lots of good businesses out there,” Howden concluded.

