Martyn Denney joins Aon

Former Marsh head of networks takes up MD role for Aon’s affinity business.

Aon has hired Martyn Denney as managing director for its UK affinity business, Insurance Age can reveal.

Denney took on his new post at the start of October this year, but had been in a consulting role with Aon since June.

Explaining that the affinity division, which has around 240 staff, sits under the broker’s national business, he added that he reports into Aon Risk Solutions UK chief executive Julie Page, who joined the business from Marsh in March this year.

“I came in as a strategic project leader working on a range of things within Aon - in general high level projects that will help Aon grow organically and inorganically,” Denney stated.

He added: “For example I worked as part of a team on the Henderson acquisition. I was there to kind of support Julie and the executive team on the strategic objectives of Aon in the wider sense and a bit later down the line I was asked to take the MD role for the affinity division.”

Networks

Denney most recently worked as head of networks at Marsh, where he led Marsh Probroker, Marsh Labyrinth and Marsh Connections until April 2016.

He had joined the business in May 2010 from Towergate having previously been managing director of Broker Network.

After leaving Marsh, Denney stated that he worked as a consultant at a number of different brokers, managing general agents and service providers.

“I worked at ten or eleven different companies during that time which was fantastic because it gives you more learning and a wider understanding beyond previous roles,” he continued.

Denney added that when it came to taking on a new role he did not wish to join another network.

“I’m very proud of Marsh ProBroker and how it was left last year, but I wanted to get back into the retail space,” he noted.

Vision

When the opportunity to become MD for the affinity business at Aon came up he was “happy to take it”, adding that Aon’s “vision of growing the business organically and inorganically by 10% per year” was one of the reasons he wanted to stay with the business.

“I had gotten to know the business and the exciting plans afoot and wanted to be part of that and part of the senior leadership team who is charged with making it happen as part of a wider global strategy,” he added.

“The main thrust for me is growing the SME and the affinity footprint for Aon in the UK, of which we think there’s a really big opportunity.”

Denney further highlighted that he is “definitely excited” about his new role, concluding: “You want to be part of a company that has ambitious growth plans because it’s much more exciting.

“What I love about Aon is the growth plans are so centred around getting it right for the clients.”

