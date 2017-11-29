Coversure reveals 7.9% rise in turnover for year to March 2017

Group CEO Bob Darling pleased with results as profits and GWP also increase.

Coversure Insurance Services has posted a pre-tax profit of £1.32m for the year ended 31 March 2017.

This is compared to the £1.13m pre-tax profit it achieved in 2016 and Coversure group chief executive Bob Darling told Insurance Age he was “very happy” with the results, adding: “All of the key metrics are going in the right direction.”

The broker also reported a 7.9% rise in turnover to £5.42m (2016: £5.03m) and a 17.9% increase in operating profit to £1.50m in 2017 compared to £1.27m in 2016.

Its total comprehensive income for the year to 31 March 2017 rose to £1.05m, compared to £884,942 in the preceding year.

“Like any franchise operation, our fortunes are completely aligned with the fortunes of our franchise holders,” Darling stated. “We saw excellent growth in our offices in the year to March 2017.”

Strategy

According to the group CEO the broker’s gross written premium (GWP) rose by 11% during the twelve-month period and he added that “the average GWP per office grew to over £1m for the first time”.

He commented: “As I have said before, our strategy isn’t about pins in the map; it’s about building long term sustainable businesses in the franchise community.”



Darling further noted that the group was “very much” on target for next year, adding that “GWP and income has continued to grow in the franchises”.

He added that the firm’s focus for the rest of this year would be on continuing to “support the franchise holders to grow their business in a sustainable and compliant way”, by providing training, development and new products.

Offices

Darling continued: “Strong mutually profitable relationships with insurer partners will be pivotal to our growth story next year.”

Coversure has recently opened offices in Leeds and Bingley and Darling confirmed that the broker would be opening a branch in Scotland in January next year.

He concluded: “There are a number of other potential franchisees talking to us at the moment. Quality of service and customers’ outcomes are key to our long term plans, so we set the bar very high for new franchisees.”

