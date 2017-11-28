Bluefin rebrand “inevitable”, say experts

Brokers say bringing Jelf and Bluefin together under one name is part of integration process.

The news that Marsh has rebranded the combined Jelf and Bluefin business to Jelf did not come as a surprise to industry experts.

“Jelf was the first business that was bought and I had always assumed that if they weren’t going to go for a completely new brand then Jelf would win the day,” said former Bluefin executive chairman Stuart Reid.

Marsh purchased Jelf in September 2015 in a takeover deal worth £258m. It later bought Bluefin from Axa for £295m in November 2016.

Bluefin

Reid further described the rebrand as “inevitable” and noted that “keeping a name having sold your business is very rare”.

In addition, Hamilton Fraser group managing director Graham Coates, who worked at Bluefin until 2011, added that Bluefin originally was a “construct to get five big companies under the same banner”.

“There was more emotional baggage around the original names like Stuart Alexander, Smart & Cook, SBJ,” Coates continued.

He added: “I think it was the right thing to do to bring all that together as one at Bluefin. Brands that have been out there for hundreds of years have all disappeared like Royal, Norwich Union, Guardian Royal Exchange.”

Integration

Reid further stated that bringing the whole business together under one brand is part of the integration process.

“Some sub-brands will still continue, but ultimately you want to follow one flag,” he added. “To not do so means it’s a bit them and us – it’s not a very good way of working.”

Coates concluded: “It is a very sensible move and with Phil Barton in charge it is Jelf. Having a single brand makes a lot of sense.”

