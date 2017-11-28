InsurTech Futures: Worry+Peace aims to raise £150,000

Broker launches crowdfunding round with the goal to hire more staff.

InsurTech start-up broker Worry+Peace is aiming to raise £150,000 in crowdfunding.

According to Worry+Peace founder James York, the crowdfunding page will likely be publically launched in mid-January next year.

Staff

He explained that the broker would use the money to hire more staff, adding the broker was currently “overrun with existing clients for just a couple of us”.

York further noted that the start-up now has around 2,100 individual customers.

Earlier this year the broker launched an insurance marketplace and opened up its insurance wallet and customer management platform, Pouch, to third party industry sellers including brokers.

Foundation

York commented: “Crowdfunding, for us, is a chance to kick onwards and upward, bring some of our peers and customers into the mission and do more, faster.

“We have a very strong foundation and experience now laid.”

