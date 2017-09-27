Amicus opens office in Maidstone

Broker targets £1m GWP for the new office which focuses on construction and scaffolding business.

Amicus Insurance Solutions has opened a second regional sales office to cover the South East.

The new office is based in Maidstone, Kent, and the broker stated that it is headed up by branch manager Billy Coles.

According to Amicus director Paul Beck, the new branch currently has three sales staff in addition to Coles, but the aim is to have six employees there once it’s fully up and running.

“We’ve got a central claims team which will stay based at the London head office, so it’s going to be mainly sales and client facing staff in the new office,” Beck explained.

Specialist

The Maidstone office will specialise in construction and scaffolding and the target is to achieve gross written premiums of around £900,000 to £1m.

According to Beck, Maidstone was chosen as a new hub because the broker has a lot of customers in the area.

“We like to deal locally so we’re spending a lot of time there and a couple of the staff members that we were looking to take on were based in that part of the world,” he continued.

“We thought that rather than having them spend a couple of hours each way driving to work why not open up a new office where they’re based and create a hub there.”

Locations

The broker most recently opened up a hub in Newcastle and Beck noted that there are plans to open up offices in more locations.

He added that the West Country is likely to be next and that Scotland is another possibility down the line.

“Our USP is that everyone gets a face-to-face visit which is a lovely idea, but when you start picking up clients in Scotland it becomes a bit of a chore,” Beck concluded.

