The AA hires Simon Breakwell as CEO as profits rise by 35%

Firm's trading Ebitda and revenue remained relatively flat as former Uber boss takes the helm.

The AA has appointed Expedia co-founder and former Uber boss Simon Breakwell as chief executive officer.

Breakwell has been active CEO of the firm since August when former executive chairman Bob Mackenzie was fired for “gross misconduct”.

The company stated that Breakwell was “reviewing the business to ensure that we strengthen the platform for sustainable growth, building on our foundations”.

Profit

The news came as the firm revealed its interim financial results for the six months ended 31 July 2017.

The company stated that its operating profit was up by 35 percent to £178m in the first half of 2017, compared to £132m in the same time period of 2016.

Its trading Ebitda remained relatively flat at £193m (H1 2016: £192m), while its trading revenue rose slightly to £471m in the first half of 2017 (H1 2016: £467m).

The business added that motor insurance policy numbers had grown by 8 percent to 616,000 (H1 2016: 572,000).

According to the statement, the AA is “encouraged by the significant opportunities for growth within our insurance businesses and expect to invest to take advantage of this”.

Costs

The firm added that the final stages of its IT transformation programme are under way.

The statement read: “The delay to systems integration and a more measured approach to implementation means additional capitalised labour costs will be incurred into FY 19. This is expected to lead to additional capex of c£35m.”

It continued: “We also recognise that in order to deliver an increasingly efficient operation and a distinctive membership proposition, additional IT investment will be required. We will provide further information in the first half of next year.”

Leadership

Chairman John Leach said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange: “The Board is very pleased that Simon Breakwell has agreed to take the role of CEO on a permanent basis.

“He has, since his appointment as acting CEO, invested his full energy and skills into the company and identified the means of strengthening it, reinvigorating our people, and rebuilding the culture under his leadership.”

Breakwell added: “I am delighted to be appointed CEO of this great company.

“As a member of the Board since September 2014, I have had time enough to recognise that it is indeed a great company with enormous strength at a fundamental level.

“A huge amount has also been done since the IPO to improve its performance and create a platform upon which to grow.”

Review

He continued: “I am now reviewing what the business needs to deliver its potential.

“I am confident that we have the financial strength to build the right team and equip it appropriately to deliver a distinctive business proposition which can generate growth.

“This will give us the best chance to realise the promise we have all recognised in the AA.”

Earlier this month, The AA confirmed it had been in preliminary talks with Hastings about a possible combination of the firms’ insurance businesses.

However, a separate statement from Hastings noted that the talks had already ceased.

