Optimism among brokers falls slightly

CBI/PwC survey shows growth in business volumes stalls, but overall profitability is up.

Brokers were slightly less optimistic about their overall business situation in the past three months than they were in the previous quarter, according to the latest Financial Services Survey by CBI/PwC.

The survey also revealed that growth in business volumes for brokers has stalled compared to previous quarters, but that it is expected to pick up in the coming three months.

However, overall profitability for brokers increased faster than expected and profits are set to continue to grow in the fourth quarter of the year.

The poll also showed that employee numbers have fallen over the last three months, but that this is set to change over the next quarter.

Brokers are further set to invest more in IT in the next twelve months, compared to the previous year, with 88 percent of polled brokers also noting they expect to spend more on regulatory compliance in the next year.

Insurers

Meanwhile, optimism for general insurers was flat and overall profitability fell slightly over the quarter.

In addition, the volume of business has been slowing down in the past three months compared to before, however insurers expected business volumes to grow faster in the next three months.

According to PwC general insurers and brokers are in line with the wider financial services sector in citing concern about competition and the availability of professional staff.

Soft market

Jim Bichard, UK insurance leader at PwC, commented: “There’s a clear difference in optimism levels, highlighting the diversity of challenges and opportunities facing the industry at the moment.

“Commercial insurers in particular are acutely feeling the impact of the current soft market, with rates arguably at an all-time low.

“A downturn in business volumes for general insurers could be linked to the wider economic climate, as households focus on tightening their belts.”

He continued: “A positive trend for the industry is the rise in employment numbers, although there is a strong underlying concern about a lack of available talent.

“As a result, we have noticed a number of firms choosing to step away from permanent employment in some circumstances.

“Insurers, and the people working for them, are beginning to explore the gig economy by choosing teams with specific skill sets on a temporary project basis.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.