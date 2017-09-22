Swinton targets becoming largest digital broker in the UK

CEO Gilles Normand says aim is to complete transformation within two years.

Swinton chief executive Gilles Normand has stated that the broker is targeting becoming the biggest digital broker in the UK within the next two years.

The comments were made at a brand relaunch event in London on 21 September, where Swinton revealed a new branding campaign which includes three new TV adverts.

Swinton has previously reported a fall in turnover and pre-tax profit for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Transformation

The company said in a statement that the results were impacted by a transformation including an upgrade of its IT and digital capabilities “with investments that will total more than £45m”.

Normand commented on the results: “Although conditions in the general insurance market remain challenging, we continue to make substantial investments to modernise and improve our business, thereby making it easier for customers to interact with us.”

The broker has also moved its Manchester headquarters and customer contact centre to a new location in the city as part of its wider investment strategy.

In 2016 the broker announced it was “reshaping” its branch network as a result of a broader review of its business model, stating that it was closing 130 of its branches.

Earlier this year Insurance Age revealed that the broker had put 900 roles at risk of redundancy after it put an additional 84 branches and a contact centre under review.

