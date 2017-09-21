Biba launches scheme for transportation risks
Trade body partners with M R Ratcliffe Consultants.
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has teamed up with M R Ratcliffe Consultants to launch a new scheme for transportation risks, including haulage, couriers, coaching and buses.
Biba detailed that the new scheme will provide members with access to the markets able to offer an extended range of covers to commercial clients with heavier transportation needs.
Mike Hallam, head of technical services at Biba, said: “We are really pleased to bring this technical commercial scheme to our members.”
In particular he praised M R Ratcliffe for its knowledge of the sector describing the deal as an “excellent arrangement” for members and their commercial clients.
Challenges
Michael Ratcliffe, managing director of M R Ratcliffe Consultants, added: “Insuring commercial vehicles with a trustworthy rated UK insurer, whether HGVs or courier vans, vehicles used for hire and reward or larger vehicles for own goods, can be a challenge for brokers experienced in the market and those who do not routinely see this type of enquiry.
“We are delighted to be working with Biba to help their members access the cover their clients need.”
