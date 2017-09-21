Brightside’s van MGA to be launched next year

Launch delayed due to impact from the Ogden rate change.

Brightside chief executive officer Mark Cliff has confirmed that the broker has secured capacity for its managing general agent (MGA) Kitsune.

He further stated that the MGA is set to begin trading van and car business in the second quarter of next year.

Cliff told Insurance Age: “We now have commitment to capacity and we’re building the IT and the claims processes.”

According to Cliff, the target is for the MGA to write £20m in gross written premium in the first year.

Ogden

The broker initially planned to launch the MGA at the end of September this year, but Cliff stated that it had been delayed as a result of the change in the Ogden rate, which has had a big impact on the motor insurance industry.

The MGA will be based in Southampton and will be led by Trevor Bowers, who joined the business from Ageas last year.

Cliff concluded: “It has taken longer than it would have, but we’re in go mode now and we’re looking as well if there are other areas where we can either build an MGA or a plug-and-play type business in SME particularly.”

Results

Brightside has also reported decreases in Ebitda and revenues in its financial results for 2016.

However, Cliff stated that the firm had reached its low point in terms of Ebitda in 2016 and was now seeing improvement.

He commented: “2016 for us was very much about fixing and transforming.

“We were quite inward focused, but come 2017 we could look outwardly and start to focus on growing the business.”

