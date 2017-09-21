Brightside revenue drops by £10m in "very tough" 2016

Ebitda also fell in 2016 to £3.9m from £7.0m but CEO Mark Cliff insists that the first half of 2017 has seen an uptick in numbers.

Brightside Group has reported a fall in Ebitda for 2016 to £3.9m, compared to £7.0m in 2015.

In its financial results for the year the broker also revealed a drop in revenues to £49.4m in 2016 (2015: £59.4m).

However, Brightside noted that the business was now turning around, reporting a 57% increase in Ebitda to £2.65m for the first half of 2017, compared to £1.68m in the first half of 2016.

In addition, the broker further stated that its policy count was increasing for the first time in four years.

Brightside chief executive officer Mark Cliff told Insurance Age: “2016 for us was very much about fixing and transforming.

“We were quite inward focused, but come 2017 we could look outwardly and start to focus on growing the business.”

Markerstudy

He explained that 2016 had seen the firm’s “low point” for Ebitda, adding: “We hit the trough in 2016 and we’re coming through on the other side now.”

Cliff admitted that the broker’s 2016 Ebitda had been “heavily influenced” by Markerstudy pulling its agency with the firm, which affected private car and van capacity.

The CEO stated that the business had now added nineteen new insurers to its van and motor panels to replace that business.

“It was a good kick in the backside for us,” he added. “We had a dependency and we’ve now dealt with that and we’ve got a far bigger bandwidth on our panel.”

Digital

Furthermore, Brightside has improved its digital strategy following its partnership with digital agency 4Ps in February this year.

Cliff explained that the agency had helped Brightside track customer behavior throughout the whole customer journey and use the information to become more proactive.

“We can map their behavior and bits of the journey that didn’t work or they got stuck on,” he noted.

“We found there was one part of the journey where we were losing customers and it was a really simple thing to fix but we wouldn’t have known that.”

Cliff added: “Offline sales and marketing will remain part of Brightside’s overall proposition, but we will continue to invest where technology can improve the customer experience.”

Staff consultations

As previously reported, Brightside is going through a staff consultation in its medical reporting business, IQED, with the aim to move its operations from Cardiff to Aust, just outside Bristol.

The move will impact 90 people and all of them have been offered roles in the new location.

“We’re still going through the consultation, but there are more people than we had envisaged who are prepared to make the move, which is great,” Cliff continued.

Acquisitions

Cliff further confirmed that Brightside is now set to make acquisitions, adding that the broker has recently hired Ian McFadyean as acquisitions manager.

According to Cliff, McFadyean will be looking at purchasing books of business and certain specialisms from brokers who are looking to sell.

However, he noted that buying businesses was also of interest in the near future.

“We’ve always said that further down the line we’d look at bolt-on acquisitions but the market is moving pretty quickly as far as acquisitions so we keep our eye on the activity that takes place,” Cliff said.

“If the right opportunity comes along then hopefully we’ll be in a position where we can respond to it.”

Court cases

In November 2016, Brightside took its former auditors, RSM UK Audit, to court. The legal dispute was later extended to include former Brightside finance director Paul Chase-Gardener.

Cliff confirmed that the court cases were still ongoing and that court dates had been set for 2019.

“During that time hopefully parties will be talking it over, but there’s no further progress has been made so far,” he concluded.

