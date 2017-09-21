The Blog Spot: Brokers remain a force to be reckoned with

Insurance Age has celebrated the best in broking at the UK Broker Awards and Ida Axling sees a bright future for the sector, despite constant rumours of its impending demise.

It’s that time of the year when Insurance Age celebrates the best in the world of broking and it always reminds me of what an entrepreneurial and thriving sector I have the privilege of writing about.

At the 2017 UK Broker Awards, which we hosted last week, we gave away 18 trophies to well-deserving winners from firms that have achieved a lot of success over the last year.

Competition

However, if you are disappointed about not scooping up an award, let me assure you – competition among the companies shortlisted was fierce and we saw many strong entries in every category.

As you all know, there are a lot of issues and uncertainties impacting the broking sector and the insurance industry at large at the moment.

These include ongoing consolidation of both insurers and brokers, Brexit, the increase in insurance premium tax and changes to the Ogden rate, as well as emerging technologies threatening to cut out the broker distribution channel and the heavy burden of regulation making it tough for smaller firms to survive in the sector.

A broker I interviewed recently told me about attending a conference in 1996 titled “Will there be brokers in the year 2000?” and it seems to me that someone is always predicting the demise of the insurance broker.

Future

But if there is one thing I am certain of after experiencing the buzz at this year’s UK Broker Awards it is that brokers are clever and will remain an important part of the market in the future.

The insurance sector will perhaps look different in ten years compared to now, but brokers will have adapted and figured out new ways to stay invaluable to customers and insurers.

In addition, considering all of the strong entries we received from brokers who wanted to highlight their success, growth and improvement over the past year it is clear that there are a large number of great businesses out there.

The insurance broking sector certainly remains a force to be reckoned with.

So for what it’s worth, despite any vicious rumours about the broking sector’s impending death, I believe the future is bright for the broking industry.

Congratulations to all of our 2017 winners and to the rest of you – there’s always next year!

Ida Axling is a senior reporter at Insurance Age.