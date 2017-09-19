Aston Scott and Lark confirm new management structure

Appointments follow the completion of the merger of the two brokers.

Lark and Aston Scott has revealed a new management structure after its previously announced merger received Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval on 18 September.

The deal was revealed in June this year, when Aston Scott stated that a new company was being formed to buy the entire share capital of both brokers, with private equity group Bowmark Capital being the largest shareholder.

Management team

Following the completion of the merger, the business has made the following senior appointments:

Peter Blanc – Formerly chief executive officer of Aston Scott will take on the role of group CEO ;

Stephen Lark – Formerly managing director of Lark will take on the role of executive chairman, with direct responsibility for the employee benefits division, HR and marketing;

Stuart Rootham – Formerly managing director of Aston Scott will become group managing director, with responsibility for commercial and private clients and in addition will lead the group compliance function;

Carl Brown - Formerly director of finance, IT and facilities at Lark, will become chief financial officer responsible for group accounts, finance and facilities;

Tim Holland – Previously CFO at Aston Scott will become director of mergers and acquisitions, IT and will lead the internal integration project team;

Graham Lark – Formerly chairman of Lark will cease to have any day to day involvement, but will become a non-executive director of the group

According to the firm the two businesses have been developing a new divisional structure since the initial merger announcement.

It added that the new structure would “support the continued ambition for organic growth and future acquisitions” and also provide a specific focus on specialist areas.

Structure

The business detailed that its four key areas will be:

Commercial Division – Led by Rob Keene and will include the regional branch network of 15 offices transacting commercial business. It will also include specialist functions such as new business, commercial claims, risk management and SME .

Commercial Schemes – Led by Lee Scott, this new division will focus on the continued growth and development of existing and new commercial schemes that across the group already generate in excess of £30m gross written premium.

Private Clients – Led by David Foster, the division will continue to focus on high net worth business and will include specialist areas, Lark Music (musical instrument insurance), Click 4 Quote (Let property insurance) and Renovation Plan

Employee Benefits – Led by Andrew Cousins, the division will continue to provide group scheme solutions such as Pensions, Life, Private Medical and Income Protection to SME and corporate employers

First step

Blanc commented: “I am delighted to announce our appointments and new group structure.

“We are fully committed to creating a true merger of both businesses and implementation of this new structure is a great first step.”

He continued: “The vision of the board of the new integrated business is that we aim to become the UK’S most trusted Chartered Insurance Broker, delivering for our clients with passion, integrity and expertise.”

Blanc has previously stated that the merger has given the business a good focus in a range of specialist markets including motor trade cover, renovation insurance, high net worth and employee benefits.

Commenting on the merger in June, he also noted that the businesses fit well because “they have a similar ethos and integrity”.

Blanc further confirmed that the merged business is looking to buy more brokers as it further establishes itself as a market consolidator.

