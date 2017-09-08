Sutton Winson reveals rising profits

Broker posts rise in turnover to £8.25m for the year ended 31 March 2017.

Sutton Winson has reported a rise in pre-tax profit to £942,000 for the year ended 31 March 2017, compared to £863,000 in the preceding year.

According to its financial results, published on Companies House, the broker’s turnover also increased to £8.25m (2016: £7.92m).

In addition its operating profit was up from £880,000 in 2016 to £960,000 in 2017 and the firm also reported a relatively flat total comprehensive income at £696,000 (2016: £693,000).

Competition

In its strategic report, the broker stated: “The dynamics of the market observed in previous years continue unabated; namely a benign claims environment, soft market conditions, broker consolidation and attracting and retaining quality staff.

“These factors combined create competitive markets for both clients and staff, making retention and acquisition of both challenting.”

It continued: “However, the investment the business has made in training and development has been successful in producing quality staff, which in turn has aided client retention, that was already at highly satisfactory levels.”

Sutton Winson further reported that the business “maintains its appetite to grow by selective acquisition”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.