Servca launches wholesale medical malpractice policy

Policy is underwritten by Lloyd's and London market ‘A’ rated capacity.

Servca has launched a new wholesale medical malpractice policy that covers doctors’ liability for private work such as expert witness reports.

The specialist Lloyd’s broker stated that NHS doctors’ private work has increased significantly over the past few years as they look to other ways to increase their income.

It added that the policy is underwritten by Lloyd’s and London market ‘A’ rated capacity and can provide limitless medical malpractice cover, if required.

Servca further detailed that the cover is designed to sit alongside and supplement a standard medical malpractice policy.

Growth area

Dr Edwin Rajadurai, associate director at Servca, said: “We specialise in identifying and finding cover for those niche areas or distressed risks that standard policies don’t cover.

“Doctors’ private work has risen dramatically in recent years and yet this type of work falls outside the scope of most med mal policies.”

He added: “We identified this as a growth area and one which needed addressing with a specialist policy.

“We’re delighted to say that the Medical Defense Shield and BAPIO [British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin] have both already purchased the policy in volume for its members and we are now making the policy available to brokers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.