GRP-owned Marshall Wooldridge buys ECS Insurance Brokers

Sheffield-based ECS brings £4.3m of GWP to the broker.

Leeds- based Marshall Wooldridge has bought Sheffield-based ECS Insurance Brokers.

It is the first deal that Marshall Wooldridge has struck since it was bought by Global Risk Partners (GRP) in September 2016.

The broker noted that ECS was founded in the 1970s and currently manages £4.3m of gross written premium.

Managing director of ECS, Jason Reynolds, explained that 95% of its business is commercial, with most clients located within a thirty mile radius of Sheffield.

Strength

He said: “Our strength is in our customer focus and risk solution expertise and we have developed several specialisms including a division dedicated to helping solicitors arrange insurance for properties in probate and subject to Court of Protection.”

James Hall, managing director of Marshall Wooldridge, commented: “This is an important acquisition of a well-run and highly successful business, which will significantly boost our presence in and around Sheffield.”

Adding: “We warmly welcome Jason and his 17 strong team to our business.”

Regional hubs

Meanwhile Mike Bruce, CEO broking at GRP, noted that the acquisition supported GRP’s strategy to build regional hubs.

“The premise behind our investment in Marshall Wooldridge, as for ABL (Northern Ireland), Greens (South East) and Higos (South West), is to create regional hubs that will themselves grow through local acquisitions of well-established quality brokers,” Bruce stated.

“These acquisitions illustrate that there is appetite from business owners for the GRP model, which encourages management to stay at the helm of their businesses and continue to grow both organically and by acquiring local brokers by using GRP as the funding vehicle.”

He concluded: “I’m delighted that ECS has chosen to join us, and look forward to seeing Jason and the team help to build our presence in the North of England.”

