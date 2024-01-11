Insurtech broker founder Halsey departs for software provider

Insurance software solutions provider Genasys Technologies has named former Taveo co-founder and COO Ed Halsey as its new vice president of marketing.

A former commercial insurance underwriter, Halsey’s two-decade career began with roles at a number of insurers including Aviva, Allianz, Axa and RSA before moving to leadership roles in software sales and marketing, at Schemeserve and DXC.

After establishing Evermore Digital, a technology consultancy that aimed to educate brokers and insurers about insurtech, AI and automation Halsey helped found Hubb, an insurtech broker now rebranded Taveo, with CEO Mark Costello.

In his new role Halsey, picture