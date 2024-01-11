Insurtech broker founder Halsey departs for software provider
Insurance software solutions provider Genasys Technologies has named former Taveo co-founder and COO Ed Halsey as its new vice president of marketing.
A former commercial insurance underwriter, Halsey’s two-decade career began with roles at a number of insurers including Aviva, Allianz, Axa and RSA before moving to leadership roles in software sales and marketing, at Schemeserve and DXC.
After establishing Evermore Digital, a technology consultancy that aimed to educate brokers and insurers about insurtech, AI and automation Halsey helped found Hubb, an insurtech broker now rebranded Taveo, with CEO Mark Costello.
In his new role Halsey, picture
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Technology
Hug Hub stakes revolution claim with “first of its kind in the UK” extranet roll out
Hug Hub has launched Extranet Hub, an aggregator-style quote tool, claiming it is the first of its kind in the UK that promises to revolutionise commercial quoting for brokers.
Review of the Year 2023: Aurora’s Carla Havemann
Carla Havemann, head of partnership strategy and engagement at Aurora, suspects AI will not revolutionise the market in the short term and hopes she is never subjected to an insurance-related remake of Barbie.
Review of the Year 2023: Broker Insights’ Fraser Edmond
Broker Insights CEO Fraser Edmond predicts more insurer M&A for 2024 and suggests those who use AI better will win out in the future.
Review of the Year 2023: Technology experts
Manoj Pant from Pega, Bradley O’Connor from Miller, and Tom Lawrie-Fussey from LexisNexis Risk Solutions offer perspectives on the year and predictions for 2024 from a technology expert perspective.
Review of the Year 2023: ThingCo’s Jonathon Valentine
Jonathon Valentine, CIO at ThingCo, looks forward to proving the telematics naysayers wrong and reflects on how much insurers have to fear from AI in such a heavily regulated market.
Blog: Digitial systems – More a present day necessity than futuristic vision for brokers
Brokers can make a leap in terms of managing client relationships and understanding market dynamics through using digital systems. Stubben Edge director of intermediary Andy Waring looks at what is available and how they can be implemented for maximum effect.
Video Q&A: FullCircl CEO and co-founder Andrew Yates
Following its partnership with Acturis to integrate its SmartBroker solution, FullCircl CEO and co-founder Andrew Yates explains the benefits for brokers and future plans for the business.
Blog: Brokers need to ride the digital wave to remain pivotal
Brokers need not fear an end to their unique human touch by adopting a digital strategy, but instead see it as complementary in helping give clients a more customer-centric service, writes Andy Waring, director of intermediary, Stubben Edge Group.