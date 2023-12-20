Review of the Year 2023: ThingCo’s Jonathon Valentine

Jonathon Valentine, CIO at ThingCo, looks forward to proving the telematics naysayers wrong and reflects on how much insurers have to fear from AI in such a heavily regulated market.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

It’s difficult to pick one, but we are now taking data from over 100,000 vehicles. Given we designed and manufactured our solar powered Theo device, created our own telematics platform and now look after all the firmware in-house, that’s a pretty amazing achievement.

On a scale of 1-10 how scared are you by the growth in use of AI with 10 being extremely worried?

If we are talking specifically about AI in insurance, the regulatory