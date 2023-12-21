Review of the Year 2023: Technology experts

Manoj Pant from Pega, Bradley O’Connor from Miller, Tom Lawrie-Fussey from LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Amit Tiwari from Xceedance offer perspectives on the year and predictions for 2024 from a technology expert perspective.

Manoj Pant (pictured fourth from left), senior director and EMEA insurance industry principal at Pega: Commercial line insurers have renewed focus on underwriting transformation across all segments mainly driven by goals of improving operational efficiency, achieving more accurate risk assessment and pricing, accelerating speed of making underwriting decisions across all channels and ability to launch new products quickly in the