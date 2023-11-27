Broker Insights snaps up James Hallam as latest client

Broker Insights, the data analytics specialist, has signed James Hallam, part of the Seventeen Group.

The broker will now use the insurtech’s Vision platform, a tool that aims to use data insights on key business metrics to help intermediaries track the placement appetite of insurance partners and streamline the renewal process.

James Hallam will initially use the Enterprise version of the platform as an internal reporting tool with the ambition of having it support discussions with insurance companies in the future.

Tailored needs

“This is a perfect example of how larger brokers can use